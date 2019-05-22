Nguyen Van Binh, a man in his late 20s in the mountainous district of Bu Dop, Binh Phuoc province, has successfully run a cashew nut production firm despite the volatiles in the market.

Nguyen Van Thang was born in 1990. He started his own business by trading local farm produce in 2009. Realising the potential of cashew nuts processing, he decided to spend all his money on a manual cashew processing workshop in 2012. His humble workshop has grown into a well-equipped factory with more workers and modern machineries.

Having accessed a preferential loan from the local government, Thang has invested into modern equipment. Now his workshop produces up to five tonnes of cashew nuts per day. He has been working toward lifting the productivity to meet his partners’ demand.

Thang’s workshop now generates jobs for more than 40 locals, mostly youngsters, with monthly incomes ranging from 260 to 430 USD. Those wanting a part-time job beyond regular working hours are also welcome in his workshop.-VNA