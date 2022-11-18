Young military officers of Vietnam, Laos hold exchange
Forty Vietnamese and Lao young military officers attended an exchange in the northern Lao province of Luang Prabang on November 18, held as part of a visit by General Luong Cuong, Chairman of the General Department of Politics under the Vietnam People's Army (VPA).
Addressing the event, Gen. Cuong emphasized that young military officers of both countries have always been the pioneer force in all missions, from protecting the Party’s ideological foundation to responding to unconventional security challenges, especially in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters.
He expressed a wish that young officers of both countries continue to face up to challenge and accept difficult tasks with youth spirit, thus contributing to national development as well as the cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the field of defence.
Sen. Lt. Gen. Thongloi Silivong, Deputy Defence Minister and Chairman of the Lao People’s Army (LPA)’s General Department of Politics, affirmed that defence-security is one of the most important pillars in the special ties between Laos and Vietnam and their two armies.
For this reason, young officers of the two countries play a significant role in preserving and development the special ties, he said.
At the exchange, participating officers shared views on their duties and responsibilities, and suggested contents for cooperation between the two sides.
The same day, Gen. Cuong received Vongsanvane Thepphachanh, Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council of Luang Prabang./.