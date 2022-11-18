Society Japanese Government presents ambulances, health equipment to Long An The People’s Committee of southern Long An province and the Japanese Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City signed a non-refundable aid contract within the framework of the Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (GGP) on November 18.

Society Coordination needed to handle fishing boats losing contact at sea: ministry The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has asked coastal localities to coordinate in handling the fishing boats that lose contact with the vessel monitoring system (VMS) for more than 10 days at sea.

Society Two injured foreign sailors brought to Nha Trang for treatment Two foreign sailors suffering work accidents offshore were brought to Nha Trang city, the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa, for treatment on November 17.

Society Cooperation between schools and businesses creates jobs for graduates Cooperation with businesses in vocational training has been strengthened by colleges and schools in recent years, helping students access a real working environment and have job opportunities after graduation.