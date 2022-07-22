Society Fishermen rescued after 12 days of drifting at sea Five additional survivors of fishing vessel BTh 97478 TS, which sank at sea on July 10, were rescued on the morning of July 22 by a pass-by ship.

Society Texting campaign launched to support AO/dioxin victims A text message campaign was launched in Hanoi on July 22 in order to raise funds to support Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin victims.

Society Population aging, labour migration pose challenges to poverty reduction Population aging, income disparities and living standards as well as labour migration pose great challenges to the poor and poverty reduction.

Society Electric buses help improve public transport quality of Hanoi Since the first electric buses were put into operation in Hanoi in December 2021, the number of bus routes using smart electric buses in the city has increased to eight , contributing to enhancing the quality of public in the capital city.