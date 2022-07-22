Young OVs hoped to be “Ambassadors” promoting Vietnam’s ties with other countries
Young OVs visit late President Ho Chi Minh's homeland in Nghe An province (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy head of the State Commission for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs (SCOV) Mai Phan Dung has expressed his hope that each young Vietnamese living abroad will act as an “Ambassador” helping boost Vietnam’s cooperation with foreign individuals and organisations and popularise Vietnam’s good values in their host country.
Dung shared his wish during a recent interview granted to the media on the Vietnam Summer Camp 2022, which is held after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The summer camp, an annual event organised by the SCOV under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for outstanding overseas Vietnamese (OV) youths around the world, is taking place from July 19 to August 3 in nine provinces and cities in the northern, central and southern regions.
Deputy head of the State Commission for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs Mai Phan Dung (Photo: VNA)Dung stated that the organisation of the programme shows the Party and State's attention to expatriates, and meets the aspirations of the young generation who want to learn about the homeland’s historical, political, socio-cultural issues and natural landscapes, and exchange with domestic young people and students.
This is also an opportunity to educate and cultivate the love of the homeland and the Vietnamese patriotic tradition in the young OVs, he added.
Since 2004, the Vietnam Summer Camp has attracted the participation of nearly 2,000 young Vietnamese people from over 30 countries and territories. This year’s event gathers 108 delegates aged between 16-24 returning from 25 nations.
Young OVs visit SOS Children's Village in Nghe An's Vinh city (Photo: VNA)According to Dung, the SCOV has been implementing and sponsoring many activities to connect young OVs with domestic agencies and organisations such as the Hack4Growth innovation contest by the Global Association of Vietnamese Scientists and Experts (AVSE Global)./.