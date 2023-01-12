Hanoi (VNA) - Young Vietnamese expatriates in the Netherlands recently gathered to learn how to make Chung (square glutinous rice) cake – the soul of Tet (Lunar New Year) - as the biggest traditional holiday of Vietnam is around the corner.

Making the food on the occasion of the traditional New Year has gradually become a habit, an activity of many young overseas Vietnamese to help them have a better understanding about their roots, recall old memories in the homeland, and feel the warmth of Tet atmosphere.

All the ingredients for the cake such as glutinous rice, green beans, pork, pepper, and fish sauce have been imported from Vietnam.

The event was jointly organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in the Netherlands and the Vietnamese Language Studies in La Haye./.