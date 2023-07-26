Young OVs pay tribute to heroic martyrs at Dong Loc T-junction (Photo: VNA)

Ha Tinh (VNA) – Some 120 young overseas Vietnamese (OV) from 26 countries and territories, who are taking part in the Vietnam Summer Camp 2023, offered incense and flowers at the Dong Loc T-junction monument in the central province of Ha Tinh on July 26.

The activity aims to commemorate the 76th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27,1947-2023), and the 55th death anniversary of ten young female volunteers who sacrificed their lives at the Dong Loc T-junction to ensure the safe operation of the transport route linking to the southern battlefield.

At the memorial site, the young people expressed gratitude for the great merits of the previous generations who fought and sacrificed for the cause of national liberation and reunification. They also pledged to unite and make contributions to the development and prosperity of their homeland.

Vu Thanh Huyen, deputy head of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs’ department of information and culture offers incense at the memorial site (Photo: VNA)

Vu Thanh Huyen, deputy head of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs’ department of information and culture, said that this year’s summer camp takes participating youngsters to 10 provinces and cities across Vietnam.

On the occasion, the delegation of young OVs presented 40 gift sets to local martyr families and over 20 million VND (around 1,000 USD) to the Ha Tinh Association of Agent Orange/dioxin Victims.

The Vietnam Summer Camp 2023, an annual event held by the committee, lasts from July 18 to August 2. During the course, participants have a chance to visit and learn about the culture, history, and traditions of the country; have exchanges with local youngsters; and take part in voluntary youth programmes and competitions, among others.

First held in 2004, the camp has brought thousands of outstanding OV youth from 16-24 years old to visit their motherland./.