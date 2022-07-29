Young overseas Vietnamese visit Quang Nam Museum. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Nam (VNA) - More than 100 overseas Vietnamese (OV) youths on July 28 offered incense and flowers at the Vietnamese Heroic Mothers’ Monument in Tam Ky city, the central province of Quang Nam.



They are outstanding youngsters from 25 countries and territories worldwide who are participating in Vietnam Summer Camp 2022, an annual event organised by the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



On the same day, the young expats visited the Quang Nam Museum where they were briefed on the history of the revolutionary struggle of the army and people of Quang Nam province in the two resistance wars against foreign invaders for national defence. They also presented gifts to five Vietnamese Heroic Mothers in the province.





Participants in the Vietnam Summer Camp 2022 pose for a group photo in front of Vietnamese Heroic Mothers ’ Monument in central province of Quang Nam. (Photo: VNA)

On July 29, OVs youngsters were scheduled to visit Tam Thanh commune in Tam Ky city which has been long-known as the first mural village of Vietnam, presenting gifts to orphans and children with disability at Hoa Binh (Peace) village in Phu Ninh district. They were also expected to join a youth exchange programme hosted by the provincial Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union./.