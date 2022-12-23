Young parliamentarians of Vietnam, Laos reinforce cooperation
Keochaleun Xiayingyang (centre), Vice Chairman of the Lao NA’s Committee for Ethnic Affairs, speaks at the talks with the Vietnamese delegation in Vientiane on December 23. (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – Young National Assembly (NA) deputies of Vietnam and Laos held talks in Vientiane on December 23 as part of the two countries’ Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022.
Leading the Vietnamese delegation, Dinh Cong Sy, Vice Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Culture and Education and standing deputy head of the 15th-tenure group of young NA deputies, said young people and parliamentarians of Vietnam are deeply aware of the two countries’ great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation, which are priceless common assets.
Young NA deputies from Vietnam and Laos are important forces who will serve as pillars of their countries in the future, so frequent exchanges will help them enhance mutual understanding to contribute to bilateral relations at present and in the future, he added.
He also gave his hosts a brief presentation of activities by the group of young Vietnamese NA deputies at international forums and conferences of young parliamentarians.
Keochaleun Xiayingyang, Vice Chairman of the Lao NA’s Committee for Ethnic Affairs, highly valued the strengthened cooperation between the two countries’ legislatures as seen in all-level mutual visits, the organisation of special workshops, the exchange of congratulations on the occasion of major anniversaries, and mutual support and coordination at regional and international inter-parliamentary forums.
To continue promoting bilateral ties, the two sides agreed to propose parliamentary leaders of their countries increase mutual working visits and exchanges between young deputies of the two NAs and provincial-level People’s Councils.
They will work together to hold meetings and workshops to share experience in parliamentary activities, especially those related to young people, such as employment, entrepreneurship, and crime prevention.
Young legislators from Vietnam and Laos will also maintain close coordination and mutual support at regional and international inter-parliamentary forums like the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF), and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie (APF)./.