Politics Association celebrates 30th anniversary of Vietnam-Belarus ties A get-together, organised by the Vietnam-Belarus Friendship Association, took place in Hanoi on December 22 to mark the 30th anniversary of the countries’ diplomatic relations (1992-2022) and 65 years since the late President Ho Chi Minh’s visit to Minsk (1957-2022).

Politics President meets Indonesian leaders in Jakarta President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met Speaker of the House of Representatives of Indonesia Puan Maharani on December 22, as part of the Vietnamese leader’s ongoing State visit to Indonesia.

Politics RoK ministry hosts banquet to mark Vietnam-RoK diplomatic ties anniversary The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea (RoK) hosted a banquet in Seoul on December 22 evening to mark the 30th founding anniversary of Vietnam-RoK diplomatic relations.

Politics Army anniversary marked in Czech Republic The Association of Vietnamese War Veterans in the Czech Republic on December 22 held a ceremony to mark the 78th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) (December 22, 1944 - 2022) and the 33rd All People’s Defence Festival (December 22, 1989 – 2022).