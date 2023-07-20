Young people at higher risk of HIV account for 33% of new infections in Vietnam: Report
About 33% of new HIV infections in Vietnam occurred among key young populations, higher than the global average of 27% and the Asia Pacific average of 26%, according to the latest data from UNAIDS 2023 HIV Estimates.
A community-based organisation in Can Tho Province provides consultation on HIV/AIDS for young people at higher risk of the disease. (Photo:VNA)
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - About 33% of new HIV infections in Vietnam occurred among key young populations, higher than the global average of 27% and the Asia Pacific average of 26%, according to the latest data from UNAIDS 2023 HIV Estimates.
This puts Vietnam among the seven countries with the proportion of young people among total new HIV infections higher than the regional and global average – together with Myanmar (53%), Indonesia (48), Thailand and the Philippines (47), Cambodia (43), and Laos (42).
The key population groups are defined by the UN agency as gay men and other men who have sex with men, sex workers, transgender people, and people who inject drugs, who are particularly vulnerable to HIV and frequently lack adequate access to services.
However, the positive note is the rate does not appear to be on an increasing trend, according to a UNAIDS Asia Pacific representative at the regional launch of the new global report on Jul 19.
In 2022, there were an estimated 270,000 men who have sex with men, 123,600 people who inject drugs, 62,000 female sex workers, and 78,400 transgender women in Vietnam.
HIV prevalence is higher among these key populations. According to the 2022 HIV Sentinel Surveillance (HSS) data, HIV prevalence among drug users was 12.1%, among men who have sex with men was 12.5%, among female sex workers was 2.4%, and among transgender women was 5.8%.
However, reports indicate that young key populations are facing challenges in accessing prevention services, with less than 30% of people injecting drugs, men having sex with men, and female sex workers having inadequate access to these services.
New infections
It was estimated that there were 5,700 new HIV infections in Vietnam in 2021.
The country would need to cut down annual new HIV infections to equal or below 1,000 by 2030 to end AIDS as a public health threat.
According to the Vietnam Authority for HIV/AIDS Control (VAAC), in 2022 there were about 12,000 people newly diagnosed with HIV. This brings the total number of people living with HIV who know their HIV status in Vietnam to 222,388, or about 89% of the total estimated number of people living with HIV in the country.
The National Strategy to End AIDS by 2030 set Vietnam for the target of 90% of all people living with HIV get diagnosed by 2025.
“The trend of new HIV infection across countries in the region differs. In Vietnam, the estimated number of new HIV infections has decreased by 56% between 2010-2022. However, we are seeing an increasing number of HIV infections among MSM in some provinces in the country. This is a red flag. Immediate and smart investment in targeted intervention using the “population-location” approach is crucial,” Dr. Maria Elena F. Borromeo, Country Director of UNAIDS Vietnam told Viet Nam News.
There were 172,193 people living with HIV on anti-retroviral (ARV) treatment by the end of 2022, representing 82% of all people with HIV who know their HIV status. Further up-scaling of treatment initiation within the same day of HIV diagnosis can help reduce loss in follow-up and increase enrolment into ARV treatment.
Vietnam was lauded for the significant increase in pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) use in 2022, with about 51,493 people receiving PrEP at least once, up by 59% from 2021. PrEP is seen as a key strategy for the prevention of sexual transmission of HIV.
Asia-Pacific situation
The Asia Pacific region was estimated to have about 6,500,000 people living with HIV in 2022, making it the second-highest number among all UNAIDS regions.
Last year, approximately 300,000 new infections and 150,000 AIDS-related deaths were reported in the area.
Around 78% of people living with HIV in the Asia Pacific region knew their status in 2022. Of all people living with HIV, 65% were receiving antiretroviral treatment, and 62% had a suppressed viral load.
However, the region did not witness an increase in treatment coverage since 2021 and is lagging behind the global treatment average of 76%. As a result, increasing the number of people who know their HIV status, ensuring early treatment initiation, and retaining individuals on treatment to achieve viral suppression and an undetectable viral load are critical priorities for many countries.
The concept of "Undetectable=Untransmittable" (U=U) applies when people on antiretroviral therapy achieve an undetectable viral load, rendering them unable to transmit the virus.
The HIV epidemic in the Asia Pacific region disproportionately affects key populations and their sexual partners. Compared to the general population, the median HIV prevalence is 25 times higher for men who have sex with men, 20 times higher for people who inject drugs and transgender people, and five times higher for people in prisons and sex workers.
Eammon Murphy, Regional Director of the UNAIDS Regional Support Team for Asia and the Pacific, recommended that countries and agencies focus on HIV prevention programmes and funding for key populations, engage youth-led organisations in planning and implementing HIV programmes, make access to PrEP easier, promote harm reduction, increase access to condoms, and make self-testing easier to young key populations.
He also urged the removal of human rights barriers by reforming laws and policies that hamper young key populations’ access to services, while making sure to diversify service delivery methods to meet the needs and realities of young key populations./.
This puts Vietnam among the seven countries with the proportion of young people among total new HIV infections higher than the regional and global average – together with Myanmar (53%), Indonesia (48), Thailand and the Philippines (47), Cambodia (43), and Laos (42).
The key population groups are defined by the UN agency as gay men and other men who have sex with men, sex workers, transgender people, and people who inject drugs, who are particularly vulnerable to HIV and frequently lack adequate access to services.
However, the positive note is the rate does not appear to be on an increasing trend, according to a UNAIDS Asia Pacific representative at the regional launch of the new global report on Jul 19.
In 2022, there were an estimated 270,000 men who have sex with men, 123,600 people who inject drugs, 62,000 female sex workers, and 78,400 transgender women in Vietnam.
HIV prevalence is higher among these key populations. According to the 2022 HIV Sentinel Surveillance (HSS) data, HIV prevalence among drug users was 12.1%, among men who have sex with men was 12.5%, among female sex workers was 2.4%, and among transgender women was 5.8%.
However, reports indicate that young key populations are facing challenges in accessing prevention services, with less than 30% of people injecting drugs, men having sex with men, and female sex workers having inadequate access to these services.
New infections
It was estimated that there were 5,700 new HIV infections in Vietnam in 2021.
The country would need to cut down annual new HIV infections to equal or below 1,000 by 2030 to end AIDS as a public health threat.
According to the Vietnam Authority for HIV/AIDS Control (VAAC), in 2022 there were about 12,000 people newly diagnosed with HIV. This brings the total number of people living with HIV who know their HIV status in Vietnam to 222,388, or about 89% of the total estimated number of people living with HIV in the country.
The National Strategy to End AIDS by 2030 set Vietnam for the target of 90% of all people living with HIV get diagnosed by 2025.
“The trend of new HIV infection across countries in the region differs. In Vietnam, the estimated number of new HIV infections has decreased by 56% between 2010-2022. However, we are seeing an increasing number of HIV infections among MSM in some provinces in the country. This is a red flag. Immediate and smart investment in targeted intervention using the “population-location” approach is crucial,” Dr. Maria Elena F. Borromeo, Country Director of UNAIDS Vietnam told Viet Nam News.
There were 172,193 people living with HIV on anti-retroviral (ARV) treatment by the end of 2022, representing 82% of all people with HIV who know their HIV status. Further up-scaling of treatment initiation within the same day of HIV diagnosis can help reduce loss in follow-up and increase enrolment into ARV treatment.
Vietnam was lauded for the significant increase in pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) use in 2022, with about 51,493 people receiving PrEP at least once, up by 59% from 2021. PrEP is seen as a key strategy for the prevention of sexual transmission of HIV.
Asia-Pacific situation
The Asia Pacific region was estimated to have about 6,500,000 people living with HIV in 2022, making it the second-highest number among all UNAIDS regions.
Last year, approximately 300,000 new infections and 150,000 AIDS-related deaths were reported in the area.
Around 78% of people living with HIV in the Asia Pacific region knew their status in 2022. Of all people living with HIV, 65% were receiving antiretroviral treatment, and 62% had a suppressed viral load.
However, the region did not witness an increase in treatment coverage since 2021 and is lagging behind the global treatment average of 76%. As a result, increasing the number of people who know their HIV status, ensuring early treatment initiation, and retaining individuals on treatment to achieve viral suppression and an undetectable viral load are critical priorities for many countries.
The concept of "Undetectable=Untransmittable" (U=U) applies when people on antiretroviral therapy achieve an undetectable viral load, rendering them unable to transmit the virus.
The HIV epidemic in the Asia Pacific region disproportionately affects key populations and their sexual partners. Compared to the general population, the median HIV prevalence is 25 times higher for men who have sex with men, 20 times higher for people who inject drugs and transgender people, and five times higher for people in prisons and sex workers.
Eammon Murphy, Regional Director of the UNAIDS Regional Support Team for Asia and the Pacific, recommended that countries and agencies focus on HIV prevention programmes and funding for key populations, engage youth-led organisations in planning and implementing HIV programmes, make access to PrEP easier, promote harm reduction, increase access to condoms, and make self-testing easier to young key populations.
He also urged the removal of human rights barriers by reforming laws and policies that hamper young key populations’ access to services, while making sure to diversify service delivery methods to meet the needs and realities of young key populations./.