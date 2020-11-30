Young people are often taken by surprise by do-it-yourself (DIY) souvenirs like woven sedge mats. This is one of many craft experiences that have been turned into a tourism product within the framework of a cultural heritage festival in Da Nang.

In addition to creatively turning experiential activities into tourism products at traditional craft villages, young people continue to increase product value with the application of modern machinery and equipment. The products’ core values, however, remain.

There are many traditional craft villages in Da Nang that have existed for hundreds or even thousands of years. Over time, traditional occupations have been significantly affected. Whether traditional villages and products thrive is in the hands of young people - the successors of craft villages.

With advantages in tourism development, traditional craft villages help preserve cultural heritages and develop the local economy. The human factor, especially the younger generation, play an important role in preserving traditional values for future generations, helping traditional occupations thrive./.

VNA