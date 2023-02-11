New recruits Hoang Tuan Anh and Dinh Dinh Bao said they feel excited to join the army as they will be able to make contributions to protecting the homeland.



Colonel Hoang Manh Hung from Thanh Tri District Military Steering Committee said the recruitment of youths to the military service is a quality selection, ensuring that they will excellently complete the missions assigned in this year's military service.

Families and locals gathered to bid farewell and wish them good luck.

"Our previous generation have sacrificed many of their lives. I only hope that these young people will grow and mature," said Dinh Anh Tuan, a parent.

In Vietnam, two-year military service is compulsory for young men aged between 18 and 25 years old, while women can volunteer./.

VNA