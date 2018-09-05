At the press conference (Source: cinet.vn)

The fourth Hanoi International Piano Competition will take place at the Vietnam National Academy of Music (VNAM) from September 8-15, heard a press conference in Hanoi on September 5.The event will bring together 82 pianists aged from 10-25 from nine countries and territories, namely Vietnam, China, Taiwan, Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Canada, the US, Australia and Israel.Jointly held by the VNAM and the Hanoi Chopin Association, the competition aims to create an opportunity for young Vietnamese pianists to compete with foreign talents at an international playground.Apart from Vietnamese artists, the jury will see the participation of renowned pianists from Canada, China, Germany, Kazakhstan, the RoK, Macedonia, Japan and the US.The contestants will be divided into three group, with Group A for those aged from 10-13, Group B for pianists aged from 14-17, and Group C for contestants from 18-25 years old.In addition to official awards worth 200 million VND (8,600 USD), a number of auxiliary prizes will be presented to outstanding artists in some categories.The event was first organised in 2010 to nurture classical music talents.-VNA