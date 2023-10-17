The “Kin lau khau mau” or “Young rice” festival is comprised of two parts: one dedicated to spiritual practices and another that includes exciting folk games.

The former features a rice procession ceremony, an offering to the “soul of rice”, young rice pounding, and an offering to the gods and deities to thank them and pray to them for their blessings.

The festival invites Thai ethnic people and visitors to take part in exciting folk games and cultural practices, such as Cheraw dancing and “con” ball throwing, among others.

Through such activities, participants and visitors bond together so that the latter can gain an insight into Thai culture.

Phong Tho district has been working to preserve and promote local Thai cultural practices, including the “Kin Lau Khau Mau” festival. This also allows the province to nurture its ethnic diversity while promoting local tourism./.

VNA