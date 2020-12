Sci-Tech Vietnam steps up transfer, mastery of technologies from abroad The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) will speed up a scheme on promoting the transfer, mastery, and development of technology from abroad in priority fields to 2025 with orientations to 2030.

Sci-Tech Procedures for mobile network switching urged to be simplified Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Phan Tam urged mobile network operators to further simplify procedures for mobile number portability (MNP) services to create convenience for users to switch networks.

Sci-Tech Hack4Growth-Covid Endgame contest names winners The Global Association of Vietnamese Scientists and Experts (AVSE Global) organised an award ceremony for the Hack4Growth-Covid Endgame innovation contest in Hanoi on December 26.