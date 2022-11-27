Culture - Sports Vietnam has two more named in Asia-Pacific documentary heritage list Two heritage pieces of Vietnam were recognised as part of documentary heritage in Asia and the Pacific on November 26, at the 9th general meeting of the Memory of the World Committee for Asia and the Pacific (MOWCAP) in Andong city, the Republic of Korea.

Culture - Sports Thua Thien-Hue art programme celebrates anniversary of Vietnam-RoK ties An art programme featuring traditional dances of Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) was held on November 25 evening in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties (December 22, 1992-2022).

Culture - Sports Vietnam Int’l Fashion Week opens Vietnamese designer Hoang Minh Ha opened the Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week (AVIFW) Fall/Winter 2022 in Hanoi on November 24 night with a collection highlighting the cultural heritage of northern Vietnam.