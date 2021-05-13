Legislative elections in Vietnam are organised every five years, longer than the time in service of almost all young naval soldiers. That is why not all of them have a chance to cast their votes on islands though the military recruitment is conducted every year.



As approved by the National Election Council, Truong Sa archipelago will conduct early voting on islands within Truong Sa township and Sinh Ton and Song Tu communes on May 16, which is just a few days away. All preparations have been completed.



The atmosphere on Truong Sa archipelago has heated up in recent days with discussions about candidates. In such an atmosphere, the upcoming elections are likely to be held successfully./.

VNA