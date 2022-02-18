Young take great pride in military service
All ceremonies were held in line with COVID-19 prevention and control regulations.(Photo: VNA)
A ceremony was held in Dong Anh district to see young people off for military service.(Photo:VNA)
Military service is compulsory for Vietnamese men from 18-25 years of age and extended to 27 for those applying for a delay to pursue higher education degrees.(Photo:VNA)
Young soldiers at Ba Vi district, Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Young people set off for military service in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
A ceremony was held in Can Tho province to see young people off for military service.(Photo:VNA)
Young soldiers at Bac Lieu province. (Photo: VNA)
According to the Ministry of Defence, all youths joining the army meet health and education level requirements. (Photo: VNA)
Young soldiers at Dong Thap province. (Photo: VNA)