Hotline: (024) 39411349
Society

Young take great pride in military service

Thousands of young people across the nation from all walks of life are excited and proud to join the army and hope to contribute to protecting the fatherland. Many provinces and cities organised ceremonies to send off young men and women, who will serve in military units for two years.
VNA

  • All ceremonies were held in line with COVID-19 prevention and control regulations.(Photo: VNA)

  • A ceremony was held in Dong Anh district to see young people off for military service.(Photo:VNA)

  • Military service is compulsory for Vietnamese men from 18-25 years of age and extended to 27 for those applying for a delay to pursue higher education degrees.(Photo:VNA)

  • Young soldiers at Ba Vi district, Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

  • Young people set off for military service in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

  • A ceremony was held in Can Tho province to see young people off for military service.(Photo:VNA)

  • Young soldiers at Bac Lieu province. (Photo: VNA)

  • According to the Ministry of Defence, all youths joining the army meet health and education level requirements. (Photo: VNA)

  • Young soldiers at Dong Thap province. (Photo: VNA)

Other albums