Thousands of young people from all walks of life around the country are excited and proud to join the army and hope to contribute to protecting the fatherland.

All are kitted out and ready to serve.

Though this is a time of peace, the army still stands at the ready.

Proud parents watched on as their children joined the army. It’s time to say goodbye to the family and get ready to serve the country.

The capital city of Hanoi held ceremonies in 30 districts and communes to send off 4,600 young people to the military and public security service. Leaders from the Ministry of National Defence attended ceremonies in different localities, to encourage the new recruits./.

VNA