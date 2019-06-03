Young players from Hai Dang Tay Ninh team (Source: thethao.thanhnien.vn)

– Young tennis talents of the Hai Dang Tay Ninh team have left for Sweden for one month of intensive training.The trip aims to hone their skills and help them earn spots to complete in a Grand Slam in the future.During the training at Smedslättens Lawn Tennis Club in Stockholm, Hai Dang Tay Ninh’s players will compete in the Bastadtennis Corem Open – JSM Race 2019 at Bastad Sportcentre, Bastad.“This trip will help our players complete their skills and raise their physical strength,” said Nguyen Phi Anh Vu, manager of Hai Dang Tay Ninh.- VNA