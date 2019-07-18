Young Vietnamese expats have visited the central province of Quang Nam as part of the 2019 Summer Camp. (Photo: VNA)

– Young Vietnamese expats have visited the central province of Quang Nam as part of the 2019 Summer Camp.During their July 17-18 stay in Quang Nam, the delegation visited UNESCO-recognised Hoi An ancient city, Ky Anh tunnel, statues of Heroic Vietnamese Mothers and Tam Thanh mural village.While in Ky Anh, they visited and presented gifts to local Heroic Vietnamese Mothers.Pham Thi Kim Hoa, Director of the Department of Information and Culture under the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, said the camp will help to raise patriotism among young Vietnamese expats.Initiated in 2004, the summer camp has attracted about 2,000 young Vietnamese expatriates from more than 30 countries and territories worldwide.This year’s event, which lasts from July 10-26, brings together 150 young overseas Vietnamese from 28 countries and territories.Apart from Quang Nam, they visit many cultural and historical relics in Hanoi, Thai Nguyen, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Tri, Quang Nam, Da Nang, Quang Ngai and Ninh Thuan.-VNA