Last June in Paris, together with screenwriter Maxime de Lisle, young artist Xuan Bach released a comic book with title translated as “An expedition not to be missed in Alaska”, and held an exhibition of 25 original paintings in the comic book’s collection.

This is considered a good start for the young artist, even though he was born into a family where no one had pursued an artistic path. However, he always had the support of his family to venture into art. After studying for a year at the Vietnam Fine Arts University, he decided to head to France to pursue his artistic education.

The young artist had to overcome many difficulties during his five years of study at two famous schools in France. In return, however, he now has the confidence to enter the artistic environment in France.

Bach chose comics because, in his opinion, this is an art form that was born late but combines several arts, from visual arts to literature and poetry.

It was this that led him to his first comic book.

Bach said he has many plans in the new year of 2023 and hopes to bring his stories to readers in his hometown soon./.

