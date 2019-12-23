Young Vietnamese painter set sales records in US
Xeo Chu, a 12-year-old Vietnamese painter, is setting sales records with his colourful abstract paintings in the US, with some selling for more than 150,000 USD.
Xeo Chu said what he likes best about painting is the creativity. (Source: artnet)
Hanoi (VNA) – Xeo Chu, a 12-year-old Vietnamese painter, is setting sales records with his colourful abstract paintings in the US, with some selling for more than 150,000 USD.
Chu’s paintings are being compared to works by American artist Jackson Pollock, a major artist in the abstract expressionist movement of the 1940s and 1950s.
One difference between the two, however, is that Pollock produced his most famous pieces at his middle age.
The Vietnamese seventh-grade student is holding his first show called “Big World, Little Eyes” at the Georges Berges Gallery in New York from December 19, 2019 to January 2, 2020.
For this show, Chu created an unnamed artwork, which is 4.5-meter long and divided into four pieces.
He said his mom told him that he was going to have an exhibition in New York, so he decided to make a big painting for it.
It took him three months to complete the painting, he added.
Chu shared that what he likes best about painting is the creativity.
“I can do a lot of things with a painting. I can choose what I would draw or what detail I can put in or what color.”
Chu has been painting since he was 4 years old. His family owns an art gallery in Vietnam./.