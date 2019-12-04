Culture - Sports Xam singing competition held in Ninh Binh The northern region and Ninh Binh xam (blind buskers' singing) clubs competition 2019 began in Ninh Binh province on December 3.

Culture - Sports Vietnam maintains second place on SEA Games 30 tally Vietnam earned 8 more gold medals on December 3, the third official competition day at the SEA Games 30 which is going on in the Philippines, keeping its second place in the tally.

Culture - Sports New books celebrating Tet released Vietnamese publishing houses have released new books to celebrate the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival, the Year of the Mouse.