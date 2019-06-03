At the launching ceremony (Photo: baovanhoa.vn)

Young volunteers across Vietnam are planning to fix and build about 4,300km of roads, carry out coastal clean-ups at 400 locations and plant at least 2.5 million trees during this summer from June to August.They also expect to deliver free health checks and medicine to 500,000 people, build 150 charity houses and open 500 playgrounds for children during the summer.These targets were announced at a launch ceremony for the national youth summer volunteer campaigns held by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee on June 2 in the northern province of Bac Kan.With the theme “Youth volunteer for community”, the campaigns include Mua He Xanh (Green Summer), Hoa Phuong Do (Flamboyant Flower), Tiep Suc Mua Thi (assistance for candidates in the national high school graduation examination), Ky nghi hong (Pink Vacation) and Hanh quan xanh (young soldiers join social voluntary works).The campaigns will focus on 93 poor and near-poor districts across the country and islands like Tran island in Quang Ninh province, Bach Long Vi island in Hai Phong, Con Co island in Quang Tri, Cu Lao Xanh island in Binh Dinh, Hon Chuoi island in Ca Mau and Tho Chu island in Kien Giang.Young volunteers will also go to disadvantaged communes and districts along the Ho Chi Minh National Highway and the neighbouring countries of Laos and Cambodia to volunteer.Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh said at the ceremony that he expects the young volunteers to engage in practical, safe and effective work. He said effective voluntary models should be applied and expanded to help address social issues including child drowning, child abuse, road safety. - VNA