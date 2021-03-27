Society Youth Union’s 90th founding anniversary celebrated in Laos The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU)’s chapter in Laos and the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos co-organised a meeting in Vientiane on March 26 to celebrate the union’s 90th founding anniversary (March 26, 1931 - March 26, 2021).

Society World Bank funds Vietnam’s data survey on gender The World Bank (WB) has signed an agreement with the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) to provide a non-refundable aid worth 740,000 AUD (563,000 USD) through the the Australia-World Bank Group Strategic Partnership’s second phase to help Vietnam conduct a nationwide survey serving its gender policy making.

Society Court asks for further investigation in land-use violation case involving HCM City's former leader The People’s Court of Ho Chi Minh City on March 26 decided to return dossiers of the law violation case involving the land lot at 57 Cao Thang street being exchanged for the land lot at 185 Hai Ba Trung street in the city for further investigations as new evidence and details have been found.