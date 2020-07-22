Since opening in 2011, the 11-kilometre road connecting Ninh Phước commune and Ninh Vân Island has brought a new face to the remote island. More buildings and facilities have been built, including a children’s playground, and have greatly improved local living standards.

The local youth union has plans for young volunteers this year, through which they are expected to build more public buildings and facilities on Ninh Van Island.

Public works by youngsters in Khanh Hoa not only make local residents better off but also help encourage the younger generation to contribute more to the common good./.

VNA