Youth committee urges integration of youth affairs into policy making
An overview of the National Committee on Youth of Vietnam's 32nd meeting (Photo: nhandan.com.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - Vice Chairman of the National Committee on Youth of Vietnam (NCYV), Nguyen Anh Tuan, urged ministries and governmental agencies to integrate youth affairs into policy making during the committee’s 32nd meeting in Hanoi on March 2.
The NCYV closely coordinated in the drafting of the revised Youth Law, which received approval from the National Assembly last year. It also completed the implementation of the 2011-2020 strategy for Vietnamese youth development and has developed a strategy for the next 10 years.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu said youth affairs have played an important part in the activities of governmental organisations. Most ministries and governmental agencies have launched programmes for youth, including a cultural ambassador programme as well as conferences and seminars on startups and innovation.
As Chair of ASEAN 2020, Vietnam advocated the inclusion of youth-related content in the Chairman’s Statement of the 37th ASEAN Summit, he said.
Tuan said the committee will continue coordinating with relevant bodies to develop and propose youth-related policies, and will supervise the enforcement of the revised Youth Law and the 2020-2030 strategy for youth development.
He also called for an increase in information exchange between the committee and other organisations regarding youth affairs./.