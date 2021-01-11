Society Action programme to promote all-round development of children Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently signed off a national action programme for children for 2021 - 2030, aiming to ensure the realisation of children’s rights and their all-round development and create a safe, healthy, and friendly living environment for them.

Society Virus containment, growth goals achieved: HCM City chief Ho Chi Minh City has achieved its “dual goal” of containing the Covid-19 pandemic and reviving the economy, Nguyen Thanh Phong, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, told a recent meeting.

Society Can Tho to have most advanced kindergarten in Mekong Delta The American Collegiate Academy bilingual kindergarten is promised to be among those with the most advanced teaching method in Can Tho city and the Mekong Delta at large, said Duong Tan Hien, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee during the school’s inaugural ceremony on January 10.

Society Trial against defendants in Phu Tho ethanol case set for January 22 The Hanoi People’s Court has decided to open a first-instance trial on January 22 against 12 defendants on the charge of violating regulations on investment in construction works, causing serious consequences at a petrochemical and bio-fuel plant project in the northern province of Phu Tho.