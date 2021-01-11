Youth federation assists nearly 2,000 start-up projects of youths
Hanoi, (VNA) – The Vietnam Youth Federation provided support for nearly 2,000 start-up projects of youths in 2020 amidst complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters.
In the year, the federation introduced jobs to over 437,000 young people, of whom 208,000 seek stable jobs.
It also collected more than 504,000 blood units and built nearly 3,000 models assisting youths living in difficult circumstances.
This year, the federation continues focusing on the start-up work of youths, with a wide range of activities expected to be held to create an innovative environment for them and equip them with basic knowledge on start-ups./.
