Society Vietnam Embassy in Thailand works to repatriate crewmembers in distress​ The Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand is urgently coordinating with sides involved to support the repatriation of four crew members of the Vietnamese-flagged Huy Hoang ship, which encountered an accident on March 8.

Society Another 300 Vietnamese evacuated from Ukraine arrive home A Bamboo Airways flight carrying 300 Vietnamese people evacuated from war zones in Ukraine to Poland safely arrived at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi in the early morning of March 10.

Society Moc Chau’s out-of-season plums Plums that ripen between January and March on Moc Chau plateau in the northern mountainous province of Son La are usually small in number and rather bitter. This year, however, thanks to favourable weather conditions, big, tasty plums are being ordered by traders visiting local orchards.

Society Vietnam on the right track in ensuring gender equality Ambassador of Sweden to Vietnam, Ann Måwe, said she believes Vietnam has posted a range of achievements in ensuring gender equality and is on the right track in this endeavour.