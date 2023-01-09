Society 1,500 residents in Quang Ngai get free medical checkups, treatment As many as 1,500 residents in the central province of Quang Ngai are expected to receive free health checkups and treatment under a joint programme between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea.

Society HCM City officials extend Tet greetings to religious establishments A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City's authorities led by Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen visited and offered Tet (Lunar New Year) greetings to some local religious establishments and dignitaries on January 9.

Society Vietnamese people in China, Cambodia mark Lunar New Year Different festive activities were held in China and Cambodia on January 9 for the Vietnamese communities that live in both countries to celebrate the 2023 Lunar New Year (Tet).

Society “Aspirations for Peace” marks 50th anniversary of Paris Agreement An event named “Aspirations for Peace” was held in Hanoi on January 9 in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Paris Agreement on ending the war and restoring peace in Vietnam (Paris Peace Accords) (January 27, 1973).