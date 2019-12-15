Society Vietnam ranks fourth in Southeast Asia in food security Vietnam was ranked fourth in Southeast Asia and 54th in the world on the Economist Intelligence Unit food security index.

Society Event raises 1.5 billion VND for children with cancer A fund raising event in Ho Chi Minh City on December 15 raised 1.5 billion VND (over 64,400 USD) for children with cancer in the country.

Society Police propose auctioning unclaimed seized vehicles Vehicles seized for traffic violations should be auctioned if the owners fail to come forward within 30 days instead of the current one year, the Ministry of Public Security said at a recent meeting.