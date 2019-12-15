Youth programme on primate protection in Vietnam launched
A programme encouraging young people to join hands to protect primates in Vietnam was launched in Hanoi on December 15.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
The event was co-organised by the Endangered Primate Rescue Centre (EPRC), the Frankfurt Zoological Society, the Vietnam National University of Forestry (VNUF)’s student union and the Green for Future club.
EPRC Director Caroline Rowley said the programme is part of activities to support the sustainable community-based preservation at Kon Ka Kinh National Park in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai in December 2019.
A seminar on primate preservation in Vietnam and the world and an eloquence contest, themed “Primate preservation in Vietnam – challenges and hope”, were held during the programme.
At the seminar, participating students had a chance to listen to reports on primate preservation in Vietnam and the world, opportunities and challenges faced by the EPRC, and share experience in the field.
Prof. Luu Quang Vinh from the VNUF said the programmes provides a helpful platform for students in Hanoi and the VNUF in particular to learn about what they can do in preservation work./.
