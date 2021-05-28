Youth Union raises funds for pandemic-hit people, children
The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee held a fundraising event in Hanoi on May 28 to support disadvantaged people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Secretary of the HYU Central Committee Nguyen Tuong Lam addresses the event (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee held a fundraising event in Hanoi on May 28 to support disadvantaged people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was part of a programme initiated since April 2020 to support frontline workers and pandemic-hit people, including children.
Along with providing daily necessities and free meals to beneficiaries, the programme also helps ease the difficulties facing workers at industrial parks and assists students seeking part-time work.
More than 4 billion VND (176,400 USD) in cash and kind was raised, and aid packages are on the way to frontline workers and people in the three northern provinces of Bac Ninh, Bac Giang, and Dien Bien.
On the occasion, Secretary of the HYU Central Committee Nguyen Tuong Lam urged members to uphold the pioneering spirit and take the initiative in carrying out suitable solutions in battling COVID-19.
Donations can be sent via money transfer or to Vietnam Youth Federation chapters around the country./.