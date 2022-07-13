Youth Union recruits international volunteers
Hanoi (VNA) - The International Department of Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union's Central Committee has launched a programme to recruit members to an international volunteer club.
Candidates are students of universities and colleges throughout the country who have a good political mettle, and a good understanding of history, politics, culture, society, economy, and the youth of Vietnam.
Applicants must show their interest in current regional and global issues and have good health and sense of organisation and discipline, teamwork skills, and the ability to work independently.
July 31 is the deadline for candidates to submit application forms. The selection consists of two rounds. Interviewees will be asked questions relating to knowledge and skills of youth union’s activities, external affairs, and translation, among others./.