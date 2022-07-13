Society Seminar seeks to collect opinions on nationality-related policies The Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the National Assembly (NA)’s Committee for External Relations, on July 12 organised a seminar on legal regulations related to nationality for the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic. It aims to review and collect their opinions, thereby proposing solutions to deal with their problems.

Society Expressway project connects Hai Phong and Chinese locality The Ministry of Planning and Investment has issued a document collecting opinions on the adjustment of the Dong Dang-Tra Linh expressway project which is invested in the public-private partnership (PPP) form.

Society Binh Thuan searching for 18-crewed fishing vessel The People's Committee of the south-central coastal province of Binh Thuan on July 12 called on relevant units to urgently support the search for a fishing boat with 18 workers on board which lost contact from July 10.

Society Four smugglers of pangolin scales jailed The People’s Court of Hanoi on July 12 sentenced three women and one man to a total 18 years in prison for illegally transporting and trading 984kg of pangolin scales, one of the largest cases of wildlife trafficking detected so far in Vietnam.