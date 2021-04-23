Youth Union supporting thousands of youngsters to launch start-ups
Representatives of Ha Nam's Young Enterprise Association present investments to 3 feasible start-up projects (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMYU) at all levels around the country mobilised more than 73 billion VND (3.16 million USD) to support thousands of start-up projects from young people during the Youth Month 2021.
The figure was reported by the HCMYU Central Committee in Hanoi on April 23 in reviewing Youth Month in March.
According to the committee, among the projects, many were launched by students at universities and colleges.
During Youth Month 2021, 36,000 volunteer activities were held with the engagement of more than 1.3 million youngsters, helping repair nearly 2,000 km rural roads and build 4,100 km of new roads, along with 230 rural bridges.
There were also 22,700 environmental protection activities organised, with nearly 1.9 million trees planted.
At the same time, some 3,700 employment consultations were provided to more than 610,000 youngsters.
At universities and colleges, 244 start-up clubs were set up for students. Meanwhile, more than 13,700 activities were held to care for 680,000 children, including nearly 4,500 sessions teaching 320,000 children how to swim and equip them with knowledge on preventing child abuse.
During the month, 35,000 young people were introduced to become Party members, 6,700 of whom have been admitted./.