Society Saudi Arabian relief centre helps flood-affected locals in central Vietnam Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Vietnam Saud F. M. Al-Suwelim, on behalf of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, on April 23 presented the token of 150,000 USD in humanitarian aid to help Vietnam’s central provinces affected by recent storms and floods.

Society Project helps increase effectiveness of population management The implementation of a project on simplifying administrative procedures, citizenship papers, and databases related to population management during 2013-2020 (Project 896) has contributed to improving the efficiency of population management towards the building of a digital economy and society.

Society Hanoi seminar raises public awareness about preventing child sexual abuse A seminar seeking measures to prevent the sexual abuse of children and provide relevant legal information took place in Hanoi on April 23.

Society Border localities must exert efforts to tackle illegal entry: Deputy PM Border localities need to ensure quarantine and free COVID-19 testing for Vietnamese citizens returning from abroad so as to prevent illegal entry, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam made the request during an in-person and online meeting with HCM City and 10 localities bordering Cambodia on April 23.