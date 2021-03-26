Youth Union’s 90th founding anniversary celebrated in Laos
Vientiane (VNA) - The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU)’s chapter in Laos and the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos co-organised a meeting in Vientiane on March 26 to celebrate the union’s 90th founding anniversary (March 26, 1931 - March 26, 2021).
Speaking at the event, Secretary of the Executive Committee of the chapter Tran Dai Thang reviewed the glorious tradition of the HCYU since its inception, noting that with its pioneering role, the union has made important contributions to the cause of national construction and defence.
He affirmed that the chapter will continue to well perform its functions, duties and role in the coming time, contributing to building and defending the fatherland of Vietnam as well as constantly fostering the special friendship and solidarity between the youth unions and people of the two countries.
As part of activities to celebrate the HCYU’s 90th founding anniversary, in addition to art programmes and sports exchanges, an exhibition showcases hundreds of photos featuring the HCYU’s activities as well as the cooperation of the Vietnamese and Lao youth unions over the past time./.
