Youth unions of Laos and Ha Nam province talk cooperation
Secretary of the Ha Nam HCYU Committee Tran Ngoc Nam (third from right) presents a gift to the LPRYU delegation on July 27. (Photo: VNA)Ha Nam (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Committee of Ha Nam province had a meeting with a visiting delegation of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Youth Union (LPRYU) Central Committee on July 27.
Secretary of the Ha Nam HCYU Committee Tran Ngoc Nam said Vietnam and Laos have special relations, and young people of the two countries have the responsibility for helping strengthen these special ties.
He voiced his hope that the two sides will share more experience to jointly develop youth movements in the time ahead.
That Saphone Ledthavone, head of the ASEAN division at the LPRYU Central Committee’s board for international affairs, thanked the HCYU Central Committee and Ha Nam province for helping the Lao side with personnel training and youth affairs.
He also noted his hope that the two sides will work together to uphold the traditional ties so that the Vietnam - Laos friendship and fraternity will last forever.
At the working session, the two sides shared experience and discussed cooperation for the coming time./.