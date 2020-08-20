Society Dien Bien overcomes consequences of floods The flood on August 17, 2020 seriously afected the property of people in Nam Nhu commune, Nam Po district in northern province of Dien Bien. Local authorities, relevant units and locals are making efforts to overcome the consequences of natural disasters.

Society More Vietnamese citizens return home from US More than 340 Vietnamese citizens have returned home safely from the US and been quarantined upon their arrival.

Society Vietnam News Agency helps Hai Duong cope with COVID-19 Vietnam News Agency Television Centre (Vnews) and the agency’s bureau in the northern province of Hai Duong on August 19 presented 5,500 face masks and 2,000 sets of protective clothing to the local centre for disease control and health department, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Society More Vietnamese citizens brought home from Taiwan About 290 Vietnamese citizens in Taiwan (China) were flown home on a flight of Vietnam Airlines on August 19.