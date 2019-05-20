The ship carrying the youth delegation leaves Cam Ranh international port in the central province of Khanh Hoa for the Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago on May 20 (Photo: VNA)

Scene at the ceremony held before the departure (Photo: VNA)

– As many as 70 young people from across the nation departed from Cam Ranh international port in the central province of Khanh Hoa for the Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago on May 20 as part of the “Youth Journey for National Sea and Islands” programme.The nine-day trip, the 11th edition of its kind, was organised by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and Vietnam’s Navy.Speaking at a ceremony held before the departure, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee Bui Quang Huy, who is also head of the delegation, said the programme has raised a sense of patriotism among participants and helped them understand some of the difficulties facing soldiers on the islands, thus becoming more aware of their responsibility to defend the national sovereignty over seas and islands.The youth delegation, including intellectuals, businesspeople, students, artists, and reporters, will have the chance to experience the life of naval officers safeguarding the national sovereignty at sea day and night.They are also scheduled to visit islands in Truong Sa archipelago and the DK1 platform (an important economics-science-service complex), as well as present gifts to and join sports-culture exchanges with local officers, soldiers, and people.The total money and gifts raised by individuals and organisations to support Truong Sa soldiers and residents on the trip have been valued at nearly 1.5 billion VND (64,500 USD). –VNA