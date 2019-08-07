At the seminar (Photo: VNA)

Advantages and challenges facing Vietnam when the country assumes the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2020 were among the issues discussed at a youth seminar in Hanoi on August 7.The seminar aimed to raise the awareness of young officials about the ASEAN Community and Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship next year.It also sought solutions to improve Vietnam’s image, role and position in the region and the world at large, especially in its capacity as ASEAN Chair.Speakers at the seminar shared the views that youngsters from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Vietnam in particular play an important role in building the ASEAN Community.Therefore, they should be well aware of the significance of the ASEAN Community, improve their knowledge of the targets set in the ASEAN Vision and take practical actions to build the community.The participants were updated on the political and security situation in Southeast Asian countries, the ASEAN Community and people-to-people exchanges in the region, among others.-VNA