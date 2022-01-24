Zen Monk Thich Nhat Hanh’s passing – a loss to Buddhist community and Vietnamese Buddhism
The passing of Zen Monk Thich Nhat Hanh is a loss to the Buddhist community in general and Vietnamese Buddhism in particular, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has affirmed.
Zen Monk Thich Nhat Hanh in a requiem for peace at Non pagoda in Soc Son district, Hanoi, in 2007 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The passing of Zen Monk Thich Nhat Hanh is a loss to the Buddhist community in general and Vietnamese Buddhism in particular, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has affirmed.
“On hearing about Zen Monk Thich Nhat Hanh’s passing, we would like to express our deepest condolences to the Buddhist sect, the Vietnamese Buddhist community at home and abroad, and the family of Zen Monk Thich Nhat Hanh,” Hang said.
She told reporters on January 23 that the Zen Master is a Vietnamese Buddhist monk who has lived abroad for many years, making contributions to the introduction and development of Buddhism as well as culture of Vietnam in the world.
Zen Monk Thich Nhat Hanh welcomed in Bo De pagoda in Long Bien district of Hanoi in 2005. (Photo: VNA)Zen Monk Thich Nhat Hanh passed away at Tu Hieu pagoda in his birthplace Hue city in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue early January 22, at the age of 95.
Thich Nhat Hanh became a monk at Tu Hieu pagoda. He later founded the Plum Village in France and many monasteries in other countries including the US, Germany and Thailand. His teachings on Buddhism have gained global influence.
The Zen Master returned to Vietnam many times to give lectures. In 2017, he returned to Tu Hieu pagoda to live his remaining days.