Business Customs clearance at Quang Ninh border gate again suspended Customs clearance was again suspended on September 28 at the Bac Phong Sinh border gate in Quang Ninh’s Hai Ha district that pairs with Li He border gate in China’s Dongxingcity, due to China’s COVID-19 control measures.

Business Vietnam Airlines restores operations at airports after typhoon As Typhoon Noru has abated into a tropical depression, Vietnam Airlines has resumed flights to/from some airports in the central region.