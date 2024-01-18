World Indonesia’s presidential candidates pledge to boost any-corruption Indonesian’s presidential candidates have pledged to strengthen any-corruption widespread in the country while promising to support the government’s Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).

World Indonesia’s energy sector receives 30 billion USD in investment in 2023 Investments in Indonesia's energy and mineral resources sector increased by 11%, reaching 471 trillion IDR (30.3 billion USD), compared to the 27 billion USD reported in 2022, according to Indonesia’s Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Minister Arifin Tasrif.

World Thailand delays digital wallet scheme Thailand’s Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat has said that the 500-billion THB (about 14 billion USD) digital wallet handout scheme cannot start in May as planned but insisted that the government will proceed with the project.

World Philippines bans poultry products from two US states The Philippines’ Department of Agriculture (DA) on January 17 announced that the country has banned the import of domesticated and wild birds, including poultry meat and eggs, from two US states of California and Ohio.