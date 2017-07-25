ABAC Vietnam Chairman Hoang Van Dung (Photo: VNA)

– Business leaders from APEC member economies visited technology hubs in Canada on July 24, as part of activities to kick-start the third meeting of the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) in 2017 to take place in Toronto, Canada from July 24-28.They visited the engineering and assembly facility of the Bombardier aircraft manufacturer and the MaRS urban innovation hub.Bombardier is Canada’s biggest commercial airplane and high speed train producer. It has invested in some 40 train projects and supplied nearly 1,000 commercial small-sized airplanes for Asia – Pacific.Meanwhile, MaRS is one of the world’s largest startup and urban innovation hubs. It helps enterprises adapt to challenges in health, energy, environment and start-up models.An opening ceremony is due to take place on July 25, beginning a series of meetings and conferences on the sidelines of the event.A Vietnam delegation led by ABAC Vietnam Chairman Hoang Van Dung attends the meeting.Established in 1995, the ABAC is the private sector arm of the APEC to advise APEC economic leaders and officials on issues of interest to business.-VNA