Prime Minister pays Tet visit to Da Nang

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc conveyed Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to officials and locals of Da Nang during his visit to the central city on January 28, the first day of the Lunar New Year.

Party leader wishes Hanoi a successful New Year

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong paid a visit to the Party, government and people of Hanoi on January 28, the first day of the Lunar New Year, during which he wished the capital city success in completing all tasks of 2017.

President pays tribute to Uncle Ho

President Tran Dai Quang offered incense to commemorate late President Ho Chi Minh at House No. 67 in Hanoi on January 27 on the occasion of the traditional Lunar New Year.

Unique Specialties for lunar New Year festival

A glimpse into eating and entertaining customs on the lunar New Year festival (Tet) across Vietnam.

