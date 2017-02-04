Saturday, February 04, 2017 - 8:27:28

Vietnam continues boosting ties with the US: PM

Vietnam will continue boosting ties with the US and further deepening bilateral comprehensive partnership, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told former US Senator James Webb during a reception in Hanoi

MoIT plans establishment of trade defence dept

Minister of Industry and Trade (MoIT) Tran Tuan Anh said the ministry planned to establish a trade defence department to safeguard the interests of businesses in the context of global integration.

