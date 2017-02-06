Monday, February 06, 2017 - 4:22:44

President joins Spring festival of ethnic groups

President Tran Dai Quang joined the “Spring in all Regions Nationwide” Festival 2017 at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Hanoi on February 4, during which he extended New Year wishes to all ethnic groups across Vietnam.

India hopes to beef up ties with HCM City

India plans to further boost relations with Ho Chi Minh City through activities to forge stronger cultural exchange, business connectivity as well as increase cooperation in areas of mutual interest, stated Smita Pant, Indian Consul General in the city.

VN Index retreats from 9-year high

The VN Index on the HCM Stock Exchange on February 3 retreated from its nine-year high as investors tried to take profits from stocks’ recent good gains.

Vietnam continues boosting ties with the US: PM

Vietnam will continue boosting ties with the US and further deepening bilateral comprehensive partnership, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told former US Senator James Webb during a reception in Hanoi

President Tran Dai Quang enjoys Tich Dien festival in Ha Nam

Tich Dien (ploughing) festival to pray for a year of favourable weather and bumper crops opens in Doi Son commune, Duy Tien district, the Red River Delta province of Ha Nam.

