PM urges Da Nang to become nation's growth momentum
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc suggested the central city of Da Nang strongly promote the internal force of the city's each economic sector, towards becoming one of the country's driving forces for growth in the future.
Bac Lieu asked to optimise development resoure
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has asked the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu to strengthen regional links to optimise development resources in cooperation with other regional localities.
Traffic safety sees improvements in 2016: report
Traffic safety was improved in 2016 with decreases in all the numbers of accidents, deaths and injuries, it was reported at a national conference of traffic police in Da Nang city on December 30.
Vietnam up in world’s business climate rankings
Vietnam has moved up in the world’s doing business rankings following the implementation of the government’s Resolution 19 on measures to improve business climate and national competitiveness.