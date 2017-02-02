Thursday, February 02, 2017 - 2:00:40

PM attends Ngoc Hoi-Dong Da victory celebrations

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended Dong Da festival in Hanoi on February 1(the fifth day of the Lunar New Year), which marked the 228th anniversary of Ngoc Hoi – Dong Da victory over the Chinese Qing invaders.

Khanh Hoa moves to protect marine ecosystem

Authorities of the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa are taking measures to protect and restore the maritime ecosystem in lagoons and bays, focusing on forming marine preservation areas.

Prime Minister pays Tet visit to Da Nang

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc conveyed Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to officials and locals of Da Nang during his visit to the central city on January 28, the first day of the Lunar New Year.

