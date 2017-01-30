Better defence diplomacy – a target of 2017
Promoting proactive and active international integration and the effectiveness of defence diplomacy is one of the focuses of military activities in 2017, said Defence Minister Ngo Xuan Lich.
About ten thousand of people visited the Hung Kings Temples Complex in the northern province of Phu Tho on the Lunar New Year’s Day to pay tribute to the founders of the nation.
A flight from Hong Kong with 172 passengers landed at Da Nang International Airport on January 28, bringing first tourists to the central city on the first day of the Lunar New Year.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc conveyed Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to officials and locals of Da Nang during his visit to the central city on January 28, the first day of the Lunar New Year.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong paid a visit to the Party, government and people of Hanoi on January 28, the first day of the Lunar New Year, during which he wished the capital city success in completing all tasks of 2017.
The first visitor of the New Year is very important to Vietnamese because they he or she is believed to decide the luck of the host for the entire year.
President Tran Dai Quang offered incense to commemorate late President Ho Chi Minh at House No. 67 in Hanoi on January 27 on the occasion of the traditional Lunar New Year.
A glimpse into eating and entertaining customs on the lunar New Year festival (Tet) across Vietnam.