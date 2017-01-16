Vietnamese, Japanese PMs agree to elevate ties during talks
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe have reached high consensus on major orientations to push forward the bilateral extensive strategic partnership
The Vietnamese National Assembly, Government and people attach special importance to the extensive strategic partnership with Japan, considering Japan a top and long-term partner.
The cherry blossom festival of Da Lat city, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong will open on February 11, announced the organising board on January 16.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has affirmed Vietnam’s consistent policy of further deepening its extensive strategic partnership with Japan for the benefit of the two countries’ people.
The central province of Thua Thien – Hue on January 16 received a certificate recognising the “Zeng” weaving in A Luoi district as part of the national intangible cultural heritage.
The University of Science under the Vietnam National University has become the first in Vietnam to undergo quality assessment based on the ASEAN University Network-Quality Assurance standard.
Vietnam’s textile and garment industry has targeted an export growth rate of 6.5-7 percent to 30 billion USD this year.
More than 30 penmen gathered on Pham Ngoc Thach and Nguyen Thi Minh Khai streets in Ho Chi Minh City on January 15 to write calligraphy to welcome the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.