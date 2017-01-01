Sunday, January 01, 2017 - 14:53:31

PM urges Da Nang to become nation's growth momentum

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc suggested the central city of Da Nang strongly promote the internal force of the city's each economic sector, towards becoming one of the country's driving forces for growth in the future.

Bac Lieu asked to optimise development resoure

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has asked the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu to strengthen regional links to optimise development resources in cooperation with other regional localities.

Vietnam's century-old incense-making village

Cao Thon is a village over 200 years old and also one of the oldest incense-making villages in Vietnam. It has become busy these days to prepare for the approaching Lunar New Year holiday.

