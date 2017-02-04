Vietnam continues boosting ties with the US: PM
Vietnam will continue boosting ties with the US and further deepening bilateral comprehensive partnership, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told former US Senator James Webb during a reception in Hanoi
MoIT plans establishment of trade defence dept
Minister of Industry and Trade (MoIT) Tran Tuan Anh said the ministry planned to establish a trade defence department to safeguard the interests of businesses in the context of global integration.
January records trade deficit
Vietnam ran a trade deficit of 100 million USD in January, after enjoying a trade surplus of billions of USD in 2016.