Additional 14km of sea dyke in Ca Mau upgraded

A dyke in Tran Van Thoi district in Ca Mau province. (Photo: VNA)

Ca Mau (VNA) – The southernmost province of Ca Mau on December 26 inaugurated a project to upgrade over 14km of its sea dyke system, with total investment of 158 billion VND (6.9 million USD).



The project was invested by the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development since 2015, aiming to not only protect agricultural land and prevent natural disasters, but also facilitate socio-economic development of the coastal district of U Minh.



Along with this project, a 15km dyke in Tran Van Thoi district is also under construction, costing 149 billion VND (6.5 million USD).



The project to upgrade 108km of sea dyke system of Ca Mau province was approved in 2013 with 1.697 trillion VND (74.5 million USD) from the State budget and the province’s capital.



It is expected to protect 128ha agricultural land and 26,000 households living along the dyke system from the impacts of climate change while ensuring national security-defence.-VNA