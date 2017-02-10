Agriculture administrative procedures to go online in Q1

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Ha Cong Tuan (second, right) checks a system that provides online public services at Plant Protection Department (Photo: chinhphu.vn)

- Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Ha Cong Tuan has asked relevant agencies to speed up the ministry’s online public services, making all agriculture administrative procedures available online by the end of next month.At a meeting on online public services on February 8, Tuan said the ministry wants to reduce at least 15 percent of the cost for administration procedures.“Agencies under the ministry must meet and talk to businesses and residents about administrative procedures every six months,” he said.The deputy minister also asked agencies to review administrative procedures under their management and select services they could offer at online registration service level 4, which allows people, businesses and management units to perform administrative formalities, submit required forms, handle documents, payments and receive results using only a computer connected to the internet.He noted that online registration service level 4 basically involves import/export procedures, and thus requires careful preparation or Vietnam will become an uncontrolled market of farming products for the world.“Quality of farming products must be top priority,” he said.Deputy head of the ministry’s Staff Organisation Department Ngo Hong Quang said the ministry has developed its portal providing online information on administrative procedures at dvc.mard.gov.vn.A few departments, including International Cooperation Department and Business Management Department, had failed to complete their review and update procedures on that page.Quang said the ministry’s portal connected with a national single window mechanism and offered nine procedures at level 3 and eight procedures at level 4.This year, the ministry would speed up the selection of procedures to apply online public service registration level 3 and 4 and develop a frame of its activities for e-government development.There are four levels of public service online registration:Level 1: Procedures to fill in the required forms and information about time and service cost are available online.Level 2: The service allows the user to download the required forms to be printed and filled in later.Level 3: The applicant can fill in and submit the forms online.Level 4: Service payments can be settled online. Transaction results are available either online or by post, upon request.-VNA