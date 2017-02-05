Aluminum hydroxide exported to overseas markets

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)



– The Dak Nong Aluminium Company (DNA) under the Vietnam National Coal – Mineral Industries Holding Corporation Limited (Vinacomin) exported the year’s first batches of aluminium hydroxide on February 4.The batches include 11,600 tonnes shipped to the Republic of Korea and 3,000 tonnes to Japan.Deputy director of the company Ngo To Ninh said this was the biggest order since the DNA turned out the first tonnes of aluminium hydroxide in November 2016, adding that Vinacomin is negotiating with foreign businesses to export about 15,000-20,000 tonnes of aluminium to Japan within this month.The Nhan Co Aluminium Factory in Dak Nong was a key project built by Vinacomin with a total investment of over 16.8 trillion VND (800 million USD) and an adjusted capacity of 650,000 tonnes of aluminum per year.The plant is on trial run at present, and is expected to begin commercial operation in the first quarter of 2017.As of February 2, the factory produced 60,000 tonnes of aluminium and 33,000 tonnes of aluminium hydroxide./