APEC SOM 2: 11 meetings, workshops to be held on May 13

Representatives of APEC economies discuss (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The APEC 2017 Second Senior Officials Meeting (SOM2) and related meeting continued the fifth working day on May 13 with more than 10 meetings and workshops hosted by APEC working groups and subcommittees.



Among those is a workshop on linking education startups: youth, women and athletes, hosted by the Human Resources Development Working Group (HRDWG).



The APEC Study Centres Consortium (ASCC) Conference 2017 continues with discussion on the development of an APEC labour mobility framework and enhancement of micro, small and medium enterprises’ capacity and competitiveness.



The HRDWG also meets to discuss activities of its Education Network and prepare for the High-Level Dialogue on Human Resources Development in the Digital Age while hosting a workshop on regional cooperation in skills and employment in APEC.



The Committee on Trade and Investment (CTI) will convene meetings of the Friends of the Chair on trade liberlisation and the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific region (FTAAP).-VNA