The 46th meeting of ASEAN National Tourism Organisations opened in the northern province of Vinh Phuc on July 24.The event gathers more than 100 delegates from ASEAN tourism authorities, ASEAN Secretariat and the ASEAN Tourism Association.

Participants discussed the 2016-2025 ASEAN Tourism Development Strategy Plan, including the building of marketing strategies for ASEAN tourism in 2017-2020 and implementing the Mutual Recognition Arrangement on Tourism Professionals.They also talked about creating new tourism products and issuing a joint statement on marine tourism and strategies to encourage the community and private sector to invest in tourism.The event is followed by meetings on July 26 under the tourism cooperation framework of ASEAN 3 (China, the Republic of Korea and Japan), ASEAN-China and the ASEAN-India tourism working group. -VNA