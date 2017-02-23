Australian aid supports 11 projects in Vietnam

Illustrative image (Source: Australian embassy)

HCM City (VNA) – The Consulate General of Australia in Ho Chi Minh City inked an agreement on February 22 on providing aid worth nearly 204,000 AUD (156,670 USD) for 11 community projects in Vietnam.

The funds come from the Direct Aid Programme (DAP) for Vietnamese central and southern localities in 2016-2017.

The provinces set to benefit from the agreement are An Giang, Vinh Long, Dong Thap, Hau Giang, Da Nang, Quang Nam, Ca Mau, Khanh Hoa and HCM City.

The projects cover different areas such as women’s empowerment, education, infrastructure, environment, agricultural development and community health.

The DAP is part of non-refundable Australian Government aid for Vietnam, which aims to address humanitarian difficulties.-VNA