Australian state invites Vietnamese investors

At the workshop (Photo: VNA)



– The Australia Vietnam Business Council (AVBC) and Canberra University recently held a workshop in Sydney to call on Vietnamese businesses to make investment in Australia’s New South Wales.Addressing the event on February 16, Suzanne Gilham, a senior official from the NSW Department of Industry, introduced the Australian business visa programme in 2017, which offers many incentives for entrepreneurs and investors from China, Malaysia and Vietnam.She said the state’s government regards Vietnam as a potential and promising market to develop this new model in Australia.Local authorities are coordinating with Vietnamese agencies and organisations to promote this programme in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in June this year, she added.President and founder of the AVBC Laurence Strano said the programme aims to encourage Vietnamese enterprises to do business in New South Wales.He cited two-way trade surged from 45 million USD in 1990 to 10 billion USD at present.Bilateral trade is expected to double in the coming time, he said, adding that he hopes more Vietnamese businesses will make investment in Australia and vice versa.-VNA